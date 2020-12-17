Comments (5)
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cameras were rolling at a South Florida Walmart when a fight broke out because the store ran out of a popular gaming system.
According to police in Doral, it happened Dec. 10 after a family got agitated because Walmart no longer had PlayStation 5’s in stock.
Police said the situation escalated to the point a woman holding a baby punched a female officer, causing her to fall to the ground.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Caught On Cam: 3 People Arrested After Fight Over PlayStation 5 Running Out At Walmart
Gov. Ron Desantis Says Trump Loss Could Affect Florida
Ex-Boyfriend Charged In Death Of Woman Found Inside Suitcase Floating In Biscayne River Canal
Three people were arrested.
The baby was turned over to her grandmother.
You must log in to post a comment.