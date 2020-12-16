Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Friendship Circle Miami provides an invaluable service, where teen volunteers are partnered with special needs kids, many of whom are autistic.
Amanda Lopez, 18, recently had the surprise of a lifetime as part of the organization’s re-imagined annual Heart and Soul gala.
CBS4 photojournalist Peter Miranda captured the excitement.
Click here if you would like to donate to the Friendship Circle.
