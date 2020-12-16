MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida man who was bitten by a shark, walked home bleeding where a woman called 911 and had him taken to a hospital.
News outlets reported the man was swimming in the waters off Siesta Key, near Sarasota, when the attack happened.
WTVT reported a woman called 911 and said the 39-year-old man had been bitten on his hand and arm and was bleeding profusely. She was heard reassuring him “everything’s going to be OK.”
Sarasota Memorial Hospital spokesman Kim Savage said a man had been admitted Tuesday and the wound was confirmed to have been a shark bite, but she said she could not provide any more details on his condition or personal information.
