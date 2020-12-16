MIAMI (CBSMiami) — While the holidays are quickly approaching, the need for food continues across South Florida.

Wednesday, Farm Share and local businesses, along with leaders from the City of Miami, partnered together for a drive-thru food distribution at Gibson Park Public Pool.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was among those participating in the food drive.

“Times are tough for our residents and people are struggling to get by. They’re looking for work, and need the very basics of life, food and the ability to take care of their families, and that’s what we’re trying to do here today.”

More than 500 families received fresh produce, canned goods, and other necessities.

Farm Share is one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits.

Wednesday’s food distribution is just one of several taking place that will feed 3,500 families this week.

All food distributions are drive-thru.

Here is a list of other scheduled Farm Share food distribution events.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Gibson Park Public Pool – 401 NW 12th St, Miami, FL 33136

Wednesday, Dec. 16

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

1845 NW 65th St, Miami, FL 33147

Friday, Dec. 18 (Sweetwater)

9 a.m – 12 p.m.

Vann Academy – 400 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL 33172

Saturday, Dec. 19

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

6849 NW 15th Ave, Miami, FL 33147

Saturday, Dec. 19

9 a.m. -12 p.m.

5361 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, FL 33142

Saturday, Dec. 19

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

137 NE 19th St, Miami, FL 33132