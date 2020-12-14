PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The Pembroke Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 67-year-old Pascual Ortiz.
According to police, Ortiz went missing Monday morning from the 400 block of NW 85 Ave.
The 67-year-old, who has gray hair and brown eyes, stands 6-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.
He was wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, a brown fedora hat and sunglasses.
Detectives fear for Ortiz who suffers from dementia and doesn’t know how to swim.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at (954) 431-2200 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
