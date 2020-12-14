FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Firefighters in Fort Lauderdale woke up to a surprise visitor in their firehouse over the weekend.

It was a wild coyote wandering around its fire station on Sunday.

One firefighter was able to take a quick picture of it walking around a fire truck parked inside the bay and then tweeted out the picture.

Firehouse 29 had a startling surprise this morning. As they walked around the truck they found a coyote wandering through the bay. Not sure who was startled more as they ran in opposite directions. This station is located in a dense urban neighborhood about a mile from the beach pic.twitter.com/T5pwtrwwbf — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) December 13, 2020

Apparently, the coyote was just as surprised as the firefighters. It quickly ran out when it was spotted.

Firehouse 29 is located in a “dense urban neighborhood about a mile from the beach,” the department said in its tweet.

Coyotes are found in every county in Florida. Florida Fish and Wildlife says the animals follow food, whether in a wooded/grassy area or a neighborhood in any part of the state.

They are usually very shy around people.