FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police have identified the two people they are looking for in connection to a shooting at a bus terminal in October in which one person was killed and two others were injured.

Fort Lauderdale police said they are searching suspected gunman Kimani Brown, 22, and a 16-year-old female. We are not reporting the teen’s name due to her age.

Brown has ties to Hollywood and the teen is known to have ties to Pensacola, according to police.

The shooting happened October 17th at the Broward Central Bus Terminal, at 101 Northwest 1st Avenue.

According to police, the teen had a brief interaction with the 28-year-old Davonta Gaines across the street from the bus terminal. Following that conversation, the female walked across the street to the bus terminal and spoke to the alleged shooter – Brown.

When Gaines entered the bus terminal, a few minutes later Brown fired multiple shots striking her as well as two innocent bystanders, according to police.

Both Brown and the teen then fled in the direction of the Riverwalk. They were captured on security cameras prior to getting into a nearby vehicle and leaving the area.

All three victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. The bystanders had non-life-threatening injuries. Gaines died at the hospital.

Police said Brown is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone making contact with him is urged to use extreme caution.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either individual is strongly encouraged to contact the Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 or browardcrimestoppers.org.