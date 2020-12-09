  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Cape Canaveral, Local TV, Miami News, Mike Pence, Space Force
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - MAY 30: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks after the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the manned Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Earlier in the day NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley lifted off an inaugural flight and will be the first people since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 to be launched into space from the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Vice President Mike Pence spent the afternoon in Cape Canaveral and the Kennedy Space Center.

During his visit, Pence announced two military bases will become the first to carry the name Space Force.

Patrick Air Force Base is now Patrick Space Force Base. Cape Canaveral Air Force Station is now Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Brevard County is one of six finalists for the U.S. Space Command headquarters.

One year ago, President Donald Trump created the Space Force as a fifth branch of the military with the signing of the National Defense Authorization Act.

CBSMiami.com Team

