MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Vice President Mike Pence spent the afternoon in Cape Canaveral and the Kennedy Space Center.
During his visit, Pence announced two military bases will become the first to carry the name Space Force.
Patrick Air Force Base is now Patrick Space Force Base. Cape Canaveral Air Force Station is now Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Brevard County is one of six finalists for the U.S. Space Command headquarters.
One year ago, President Donald Trump created the Space Force as a fifth branch of the military with the signing of the National Defense Authorization Act.
