MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The search is on for the person who sucker-punched a Miami Beach man as he waited to cross a road.

On November 21st, Cesar Martinez, 70, was at 10th Street and Alton Road when a man walked up from behind and hit him in the back of the head.

Martinez fell face forward into the pavement, breaking his nose and suffering several cuts on hands. He would later tell the police that he believes he lost consciousness for a little short time while he was on the ground.

A good Samaritan rushed to Martinez’s side to help him as another passerby filmed the man as he walked away.

Martinez was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was treated. He said he didn’t know the man and had no idea why he attacked.

The incident was caught on surveillance video at a nearby Walgreens. Police have reviewed that and the cellphone video of the man captured by the passerby.

They’ve asked for help in finding him.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).