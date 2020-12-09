BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Hanukkah came a day early for a 92-year-old South Florida Holocaust survivor.
Lilly Michaelis was surprised with a gift bag filled with Hanukkah goodies.
The gift bag was courtesy of Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County, who’s handing out 600 of them this Hanukkah.
The bags include a box of Hanukah candles, potato pancake mix, apple sauce, a mask, hand sanitizer and handmade holiday cards from students at local Jewish schools.
“Thank you thank you so much. I honor your words. I feel like, I cannot almost not speak more,” she said.
Michaelis is an active 92-year-old.
Before COVID, she attended regular yoga classes and was very social with neighbors in her complex.
CBS4 would like to wish her and all our Jewish viewers a happy Hanukkah.
The eight-day holiday begins Thursday at sundown.
