BROWARD (CBSMiami) — Guns, drugs and cash. That is what the Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach Crime Suppression Team (CST) has removed from the streets in a recent narcotics investigation.
While conducting a search warrant on December 7 in Dania Beach, police seized three semi-automatic loaded firearms with ammunition, 21.4 pounds of cannabis packaged for sale and 24 full bottles of promethazine syrup. This syrup is a schedule five controlled substance also known as Lean, Mudd or Sizzurp.
Nearly $10,000 in illicit money was also confiscated.
There were no reports of any arrests but the case remains an open, ongoing investigation.
