MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the pandemic still putting the cruise industry on hold, Carnival Cruise Lines is dry docking three of its ships for repairs.
The Carnival Magic and Valor will undergo repairs and are scheduled to return next September.
The Carnival Paradise should be ready by the end of May.
According to the cruise line, anyone who has booked a cruise on these ships while the ships are dry docked will have an option of a 100% future cruise credit with a generous on-board credit or a full refund.
