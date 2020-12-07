MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Prices at the gas pumps are on the rise once again. The state average is now nearly 13 cents more than a week ago.
“Gas prices are on the rise due to growing optimism that the US could pass a stimulus package, and about how a COVID-19 vaccine could eventually help improve global fuel demand in 2021,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices appear to be leveling out for now, but will seek direction from the fuel market this week.”
Oil prices remain the primary driver for prices at the pump.
The price of crude reached a new 9-month high on Friday, settling at $46.26 per barrel. The price of US crude is now nearly 25% more than a month ago.
Florida drivers are now paying the highest prices at the pump since early October. The state average of $2.16 per gallon is 13 cents more than a week ago, yet 38 cents per gallon less than this time last year.
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.27), Port St. Lucie ($2.18), Ocala ($2.18)
- Least expensive metro markets – Tallahassee ($2.08), Punta Gorda ($2.09), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.12)
