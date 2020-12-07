  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida deputy was arrested over the weekend after being found inside a stranger’s minivan, smelling of alcohol and with a baby pacifier and a face mask in his pocket.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the deputy Cameron Turk, 32, was charged with burglary and petit theft after a woman called 911 reporting a man, she didn’t recognize, trying to get into her van, which was unlocked and parked in her driveway.

Deputies found the items in Turk’s pocket, which belonged to the woman and were together valued at about $5, according to the arrest affidavit.

On the way to the jail, the man told deputies he was depressed and suicidal, prompting a mental health evaluation.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Turk was placed on unpaid leave pending the criminal investigation.

Turk was hired at the sheriff’s office in 2014 and most recently worked in the agency’s Youth Services Division.

