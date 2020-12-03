MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Many Americans are feeling the financial strain due to the coronavirus pandemic. And local charities are also stretched thin trying to help all the people in need in South Florida.

At another food distribution in Miramar this week, cars could be seen wrapping around the park with trunks open.

It’s a scene that has been common over the last few months, and will likely continue over the next few months.

“Even before COVID, there were lines coming through. Now they wrap around the park,” said Tony Armstead.

She was helping with the distribution and trying to keep up as best as she could.

It’s also been a challenge for local charities.

“They are not getting as much funding as they need,” said Greg Bales, the founder and president of Morningday Community Solutions.

The nonprofit supplies other nonprofits with supplies at a large discount.

“Demand has gone up while funds have gone down,” he said.

However, his donations have actually increased because many retailers have closed or seen limited customers, which means some of their goods make it to his warehouses.

“People are struggling now and they need all the normal things they would purchase,” he said.

Morningday Community Solutions is expanding what was typically Giving Tuesday to now last all month.

Bales is offering all his customers a $50 credit towards their purchases, with supplies they can get for almost 70% off.

Another charity that is dealing with a number of COVID-related challenges is Make-a-Wish.

“COVID has dealt us some blows and put a few wishes on hold, but not canceled them,” said Richard Kelly from Make-a-Wish South Florida.

He was there to see a wish being granted to Sloan Thursday afternoon.

While she received a new playset, others have had their wishes converted to gift wishes or put on hold for now.

“We’re here and ready to grant those wishes whenever it is safe to do so,” he said.