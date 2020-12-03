MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly bus shooting in Miami.
Malik Horton was arrested in Atlanta and charged with second-degree murder.
The shooting happened October 27th in the area of N.W. 30th Avenue and 36th Street reference a man shot aboard a Miami-. Surveillance video from the bus shows Horton arguing with 33-year-old Brandon Bennett before he pulled a gun and shot him, according to police.
Horton then took off.
Bennett was pronounced dead on the scene.
On November 13th, detectives from Atlanta Police Department executed a fugitive arrest warrant for Horton for a shooting that occurred on September 19th in Atlanta. Mr. Horton surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.
