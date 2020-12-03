MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men wanted in connection with a killing in a parking garage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood back in July have been arrested, Seminole Police announced Thursday.

Seminole Police said Dion Brown and Jaleel Arnett Thomas were charged with felony murder with a firearm with the July 16th killing of Pierre Jules LaCroze, who was shot and killed after arriving by car on the sixth-floor garage.

Dion Brown was arrested on Wednesday near Orlando and is being held without bond.

Jaleel Thomas was arrested on November 24 in Fort Lauderdale and is also being held without bond in Broward County.

“Successful resolution of this case is due to solid criminal investigative work and excellent cooperation from the Office of the State Attorney in Broward County and several law enforcement agencies, including the Miami Office of the FBI and its Florida Safe Trails Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Sheriff’s Offices in Broward and Seminole Counties,” said William Latchford, Executive Director of Public Safety for the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the Seminole Police Department. “We also want to thank the community for the many important tips received from Broward County Crime Stoppers as a result of extensive local news coverage.”

More from CBSMiami.com

Hundreds Wait In Line For Hours For Free $250 Publix Gift Card In Miami

Miami PD Alarmed By Child Abuse Case Where 4-Year-Old Boy Needed Surgery After 3rd-Degree Burns To Hand

Suspect In Deadly Miami Bus Shooting Arrested

Dozens Of Skimmers Found At Florida Gas Stations

Police said Brown would be transported to Broward County, where he and Thomas will stand trial.