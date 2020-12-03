  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Homestead Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 71-year-old Jose Gutierrez.

Gutierrez, who suffers from several medical conditions, went missing at around 6 p.m. Thursday from his Homestead assisted living facility in the 900 block of NE 17th Terrace.

Police said Gutierrez walks slowly and a noticeably hunched back.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Homestead Police Department at (305) 247-1535.

