MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Get ready to dust off your sweaters, a cold front is coming to South Florida by Tuesday morning.
We could wake up in the low 50s on Tuesday, but also expect rain on Monday ahead of the cold front.
It will be cooler inland and temperatures will struggle to get to the low 70s.
Unfortunately, temps will return to normal in no time, so enjoy it while it lasts.
