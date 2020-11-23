FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Wharf Fort Lauderdale has announced it will be temporarily closing.
In a tweet, The Wharf said it was shutting down due to local regulations and rising COVID cases.
Thanks to all our fans for your support! Unfortunately, due to the statewide spike in cases and local regulations, we will be temporarily shutting down. We'll reopen when we're able to provide the proper experience for you at our beautiful outdoor venue. Stay Safe & Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/8fUvfOoQ5N
— The Wharf Fort Lauderdale (@wharfftl) November 22, 2020
No reopening date was given, saying only that “we’ll reopen when we’re able to provide the proper experience for you at our beautiful outdoor venue.”
The Sun Sentinel reported The Wharf was cited after hundreds of young, mostly maskless patrons packed the venue on Friday and Saturday.
The Florida Department of Health reported 6,587 new cases, pushing the statewide total to 938,414.
In Broward, there were 771 new cases and eight newly reported deaths.
Local leaders are urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to do more to fight the virus.
