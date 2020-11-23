  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly shooting involving a Miami police officer is under investigation in west Miami-Dade.

Police said a teenager was alone inside of a home off SW 8th Street and 97th Avenue when he heard someone break in.

The teen’s father, a Miami police officer, responded to the scene.

Miami-Dade PD said the father ended up shooting the intruder, killing him.

MDPD is investigating what happened.

