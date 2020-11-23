FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Thanksgiving is bringing traffic to South Florida and medical experts are urging people to be vigilant.

“We are really getting close to vaccines and with therapeutics. If we could just hold off and not get

sick now you will be doing yourself and others a favor,” said FIU infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty.

Besides just wearing a mask, Dr. Marty said other steps should be taken to stay safe.

“Try and limit the celebration to 10 people. If they are not members of the immediate household it is strongly urged that your festivities happen outdoors, that you separate households into different tables, and that people from different households do not go up to grab food at the same time,” said Dr. Marty.

The US has surpassed more than 12 million cases and we are now nearing 256 thousand deaths.

In Florida, within just a week, cases have increased by 49 percent.

Dr. Marty is urging the community to slow down the spread.

“The situations when you are eating and drinking are when the virus can lead to transmission. There are so many people that have the virus, that might be your favorite person in the world and they may not know they are infected. So please be careful,” said Dr. Marty.

Now, for those planning to travel for the holiday, plan ahead if you need to be tested.

Officials say they plan to be busier for Thanksgiving and advise the public to pre-register for any testing site.