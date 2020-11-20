MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities have issued a no-swim advisory for parts of Biscayne Bay following the leak of a 16-inch wastewater pipe.
Officials said the pipe break is located near 100 Chopin Plaza and resulted in the discharge of approximately 120,000 gallons.
In addition to no swimming, signage has been placed in the affected areas, which also instructs residents and visitors to avoid other water recreational activities such as fishing and boating.
Boundaries of the affected areas include MacArthur Causeway to the north, Rickenbacker Causeway to the South, Southpointe Park to the east, and the mainland as the western boundary.
Officials say that the following parks and beaches are affected: Fisher Island Beach, Hobie Beach, Virginia Key Beach, and South Beach, as well as marinas within the boundaries.
