MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Police say a pack of wild dogs fatally mauled by a 65-year-old Panhandle man who was just out for a walk.
Police said it happened Wednesday in the city of Marianna, Florida, near the Alabama state line, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Donald Allen was found along a road Wednesday.
Authorities say Allen was walking on the road when the pack attacked him. The sheriff’s office said animal control is setting traps in the area in hopes of catching the dogs.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Multiple Sightings Of Monster-Sized Alligators In Florida
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber Says Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ‘Approach To This Is Killing People’
Jackson Health System Expects To Receive Supply Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine In Mid-December
Free COVID Testing Partnership Announced Between Miami-Dade Schools & UM
Campaign 2020 Voters Guide
Further details were not available.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.