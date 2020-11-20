MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mostly comfortable start across South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Throughout the day scattered showers will be possible as the northeast breeze stays with us. Highs will climb to the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A small craft advisory is in effect through the weekend due to hazardous boating conditions and choppy waters on the bays. A high risk of rip currents will likely last through the weekend too. It is not safe to swim in the ocean.

Friday night lows will fall to the low 70s along the coast and upper 60s inland.

Saturday and Sunday we will be slightly warmer and the humidity will creep back up. Highs will climb to the low 80s and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. The rain chance will be a bit higher and passing showers will be possible through the weekend.

We will be even warmer early next week. Monday through Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine. A weak cold front will likely move in by the middle of next week and temperatures may drop by a few degrees by Thanksgiving.

TROPICS

A non-tropical area of low pressure could form between the Bahamas and Bermuda by early next week. The system could gradually develop subtropical characteristics through the middle of next week while it moves northeastward over the western Atlantic. This system has a low chance of development.