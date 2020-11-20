  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 14-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in a Cutler Bay home.

The girl was at a friend’s home in the 22000 block of SW 103rd Avenue Thursday night when it happened. Her 16-year-old friend was showing her his mother’s new gun when it accidentally went off, striking her in the arm, according to Miami-Dade police.

The girl was airlifted to the hospital where she’s listed as stable.

