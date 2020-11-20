Comments
More from CBSMiami.com
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 14-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in a Cutler Bay home.
The girl was at a friend’s home in the 22000 block of SW 103rd Avenue Thursday night when it happened. Her 16-year-old friend was showing her his mother’s new gun when it accidentally went off, striking her in the arm, according to Miami-Dade police.
The girl was airlifted to the hospital where she’s listed as stable.
More from CBSMiami.com
Multiple Sightings Of Monster-Sized Alligators In Florida
MDPD: Case Of Man, Woman Found Dead In SW Miami-Dade Short-Term Rental Now Classified As Homicide
Police: Florida Man Fatally Mauled By Wild Dogs
You must log in to post a comment.