NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is working a shooting investigation on I-95 near the Golden Glades Interchange where at least one vehicle was struck by gunfire.
According to FHP, they received a call around 10:15 a.m. regarding shots fired on I-95 and a blue Ford SUV which was struck in the passenger window. The driver of the SUV called police but he was not hurt.
A short time later, FHP received another call about a 19-year-old man who walked into Aventura Hospital saying he was shot on I-95.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Multiple Sightings Of Monster-Sized Alligators In Florida
Case Of Man, Woman Found Dead In SW Miami-Dade Short-Term Rental Now A Homicide
Police: Florida Man Fatally Mauled By Wild Dogs
Police don’t know yet whether there was an exchange of gunfire or if he was inside the shooter’s vehicle.
This is developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
You must log in to post a comment.