MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue first responders will be joining ‘Mr. 305,’ Pitbull at the Latin GRAMMY Awards on Thursday evening for a special performance honoring front-line COVID-19 health professionals.
The band made up of former and current first responders will take center stage with the GRAMMY winner during the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at 8 p.m., on Spanish Network Univision.
Because of the global pandemic, this year’s show will not have a live audience.
Organizers said all COVID-19 safety precautions were taken into account to protect everyone during rehearsal and the event.
