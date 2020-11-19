KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – The City of Key West amended its mask ordinance on Thursday in an effort to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Keys.
The amended ordinance removes an exemption that had allowed the removal of masks outdoors.
Now all residents and visitors, over age 6, must wear a mask anywhere in public, regardless of the ability to social distance.
“We’re trying to regain control of our more crowded outdoor areas,” City Manager Greg Veliz told the commission.
The amended ordinance, passed in a unanimous vote, will remain in effect for at least 60 days.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County has been on the rise for several weeks.
On Wednesday, the total number of cases reached 2,892 with 25 total deaths.
The daily positivity rate was 11.73% while the 2-week average positivity rate was 10.88%.
