MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reports there are 7,925 new cases of COVID-19 statewide.

The total number of cases now stands at 905,248 across Florida.

Statewide, deaths rose by 88 to 17,949.

The daily positivity rate stands at 8.16% and the two-week positivity rate increased to 7.79%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,685 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 8 to 3,731.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 207,221.

The daily positivity rate rose to 9.21% and the two-week positivity rate average increased to 8.06%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 775 new cases and deaths rose by 10 to 1,608.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 97,475 cases.

The daily positivity rate stands at 7.88% and the two-week positivity rate average increased to 7.47%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 38 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 2,892 cases and 25 deaths.

The daily positivity rate increased to 11.73% and the two-week positivity rate average decreased to 10.88%.