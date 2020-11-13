(CBS Miami)- The Miami Marlins made history on Friday by hiring Kim Ng to take over as the team’s new general manager. With the move, Ng becomes the first female GM in Major League Baseball History.

Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/UrYESbjTHe — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 13, 2020

Ng previously served as an assistant general manager with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers and before that she was part of the Chicago White Sox baseball operations department as the Assistant Director of Baseball Operations.

For the past nine years she has served as the Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations for Major League Baseball. Over the course of her 30-year career she has been part of guiding teams to eight postseason appearances, six league championship series and three World Series.

In a statement, Ng said that it is the “honor of my career” to lead the Marlins as the next GM. Full statement below.

“I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager. We are building for the long-term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success. This challenge is one I don’t take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely that a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.”

Ng is also believed to be the first woman to be hired general manger by any of the men’s professional sports teams in the major North American leagues.