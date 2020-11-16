MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Southwest Airlines will begin service to Miami International Airport.
The airport will celebrate the airline’s launch of Miami service Monday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and inaugural event gifts for first-time arriving and departing passengers.
Southwest will begin initially serving four U.S. cities; Baltimore, Chicago (Midway Airport), Houston (Hobby Airport), and Tampa for a combined total of 12 daily round-trip flights. This will make it one of the busiest passenger airlines currently operating at MIA.
Southwest was the nation’s largest domestic air carrier in 2019.
The airline said its new routes will generate more than $853 million in local business revenue and create 6,788 jobs.
