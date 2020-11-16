PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — More than a dozen people were rounded up early Monday morning after their boat landed near Mar-a-Lago in what authorities are calling a smuggling operation.
The 14 Haitians and single Bahamian who landed in Palm Beach County from a vessel were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin.
#BreakingNews. Early this morning, #BorderPatrol Agents along with support from state & federal partners responded to a maritime smuggling event that made landfall near Palm Beach #Florida. Currently, 15 foreign nationals are in federal custody. @PBCountySheriff @CBPFlorida pic.twitter.com/YmdPELOR73
— Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefMIP) November 15, 2020
After beaching the boat, they tried to run from authorities. Border Patrol agents and Palm Beach sheriff’s deputies searched the area and were able to find all of the boat’s occupants.
Modlin said the foreign nationals will be interviewed and then arrangements will be made for them to return to their countries.
