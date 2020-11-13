MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Iota formed in the Caribbean on Friday afternoon and it is expected to impact Central America beginning Sunday night.
With the 4 p.m., Friday advisory, the storm was about 335 miles south southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west southwest at 3 mph.
Iota is not expected to affect South Florida.
A westward to west-northwestward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected to begin by late Saturday and continue through early Monday.
On the forecast track, the system will move across the central Caribbean Sea during the next day or so, and approach the coasts of Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras late Sunday and Monday.
Additional strengthening is likely over the weekend, and the system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches Central America.
