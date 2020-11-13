MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Flood Watch continues for Broward and Miami-Dade through 7 p.m. Friday evening due to the potential for more flooding as we may see some showers move across areas still dealing with lingering standing water.

It was mainly dry Friday morning across South Florida but as we head throughout the day spotty showers will be possible. The wet weather will not be as widespread as the past few days as our rain chances are trending downward through the weekend.

Warm and humid sunshine will allow for highs to climb to the upper 80s.

Friday night a few showers will be possible with lows in the upper 70s. Patchy fog will be possible overnight into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be warm and steamy with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers will be possible due to some moisture.

The rain chance will be lowest on Sunday when dry air really settles in across South Florida. It will be mostly sunny, mainly dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Monday the rain chance remains low and we’ll continue with the mid to upper 80s.

By early next week, a breezy cold front moves in and our highs will not be as warm on Tuesday with the low 80s. By Wednesday it will feel more like Fall South Florida style as we’ll wake up to cooler lows in the low 70s and pleasant highs in the upper 70s.

TROPICS

Eta is now a Post-Tropical Cyclone racing east-northeast at 21 mph away from the East Coast and will move into the open waters of the Northern Atlantic in the next few days.

The tropical wave in the Central Caribbean is better organized and has a high potential of becoming a tropical depression within the next day or so as it moves westward. The next name on the list is “Iota.”