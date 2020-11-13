DORAL (CBSMiami) – The driver of a stolen car died after he jumped into a Doral canal in an effort to elude police.
A Doral police officer spotted the stolen car early Friday morning on 97th Avenue and pursued it.
The car drove to 94th Avenue where the road dead-ends at NW 14th Street near the Encore Floral Marketing warehouse. The driver ran from the car and jumped into a nearby canal, but did not survive.
Police were able to retrieve the man’s body. They say he was in his 20s, his name has not been released.
Since it is considered a death while in police custody, Miami-Dade police were called in.
A source told CBS4 the car was stolen in Hialeah.
