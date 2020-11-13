MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— Four Miami Dolphins assistant coaches will miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of COVID-19 protocols.
Sidelined will be defensive line coach Marion Hobby, quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, quality control coach Kolby Smith and outside linebackers coach Austin Clark, the team said Friday.
All missed last week’s game at Arizona, as did defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, who has since returned.
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and reserve receiver Matt Cole went on the COVID-19 list Thursday and might also miss the Chargers game.
