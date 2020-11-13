MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the arrest of a man in the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander inside the Rookie’s Ale House in Dania Beach last week.

BSO identified their suspect as Jose Soltren Echevarria, 24. He was arrested on Thursday and faces charges that include manslaughter, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.

The shooting took place at around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

When BSO deputies arrived at the establishment on Griffin Road they found 32-year-old Marissa Harris dead from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said an argument between two men escalated into a shooting inside the bar that killed Harris.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).