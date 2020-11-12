MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health added 1,205 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County on Thursday and deaths rose by 8 to 3,701.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 197,196.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 6.81%.
In Broward, there were 509 new cases and deaths rose by 6 to 1,570.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 92,657 cases.
The two-week positivity rate average stands at 6.45%.
In Monroe, there were 55 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 2,701 cases and 25 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 11.81%.
Statewide, there were 5,607 newly added cases and deaths rose by 73 to 17,585.
The total number of cases now stands at 863,619 across Florida.
The two-week positivity rate in Florida increased to 7.06%.
