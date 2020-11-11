MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An abandoned Learjet at Miami International Airport will find a new home at the George T. Baker Aviation Technical College for student training on Wednesday afternoon.
The Gates Learjet 25D, which had been abandoned at an MIA hangar since 2013, would be valued at $1.5 million if made airworthy.
Back in December of last year, the owners of the hangar agreed with the Miami-Dade Aviation Department that the plane would have more worth if it were donated to the flight school in Northwest Miami.
Officials said that this would be the first private jet aircraft to be donated to the college. They said it would provide “priceless hands-on learning opportunities for the school’s future aviation mechanics.”
The Towing of the plane was set for noon. It is scheduled to take the plane from the MIA airfield to N.W. 36th Street.
Here is the path the plane was expected to follow:
