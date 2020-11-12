BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Nearly five days after record rainfall in Broward County, many communities are still trying to dry out from flooding that swallowed up neighborhoods.

In Fort Lauderdale, the hard-hit communities of Melrose Park and Melrose Manors still had ankle-deep water on streets.

Pump trucks spent all of Thursday siphoning off floodwater from SW 1st Street in the Melrose Manors section.

In Davie, Chopper4 captured whole neighborhoods still surrounded by water.

In Pembroke Pines, floodwater is going down slowly.

Standing water is still a problem in Silver Lakes, which is west of I-75.

“Only trucks have been able to leave since Monday. I haven’t left my house since Sunday,” said resident Freda Griffith.

Residents said they’ve never seen it this bad. They hope city leaders will address the problem.

In East Hollywood, families are getting some relief after the sewer system became overburdened.

The city is still urging everyone to conserve water.