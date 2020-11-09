FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The rain never seemed to end Sunday into Monday, leaving whole neighborhoods in western Broward underwater.
Angie Boyer and Mireya Ramos said Monday morning they couldn’t get out of their flooded parking lot in Sunrise.
“I couldn’t believe it. There are people with wet homes. I’m thankful where we are at it’s not wet inside and at least we have power,” said Mireya Ramos.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Tropical Storm Eta Makes Landfall
Tree Crashes Onto Home Displacing 7 As Tropical Storm Eta Causes Widespread Closures
Tropical Storm Eta’s Heavy Rain, Storm Surge Affects Florida Keys
William Maitland, who has lived in the city for 47 years, said this was some of the worst flooding that he’s seen there.
“This one was pretty bad. I’ve lived here since 1975. I’ve seen every storm, this was heavy rain compared to the others,” he said.
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer said Tropical Storm Eta dropped up to 16 inches in Broward.
You must log in to post a comment.