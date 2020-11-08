MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just moments after Joe Biden was projected as the 46th President of the United States, hundreds went out to the streets of Miami.

In front of the Freedom Tower, they celebrated into the night.

“I have been waiting for this day for four years now. We finally have a real democracy,” said Stephen.

Biden supporters celebrated Miami style with their pots and pans.

“Today, we celebrate unity and the beginning of a restoration,” said Daniella Ferrera.

“This has not been Democrats or Republicans. We are Americans. That is what you see today,” said Miguel.

Saturday evening, President-Elect Joe Biden gave a victory speech. He mentioned this is a time for the nation to heal.

“The people of this nation have spoken. They’ve delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for we, the people. We’ve won with the most votes ever cast some presidential ticket in the history of the nation – 74 million,” said Biden.

Earlier Saturday, President Donald Trump released the following statement:

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner. Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election. I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count, they deserve, and that Democracy demands.”

At Elbo Room on Las Blvd. and La Carretta in Miami, Trump supporters went out and said this is far from over.

“Because this is fraud, ” said Jose.

“We are just here to let the nation know that we are with President Trump and we do not agree with the election results. Every legal vote needs to count,” said Jose Prietto.