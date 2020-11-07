Schools in Monroe County will be closed Monday, including virtual school, due to the approaching tropical storm. Offices will also be closed. On Tuesday, when school resumes, for those on an A/B schedule it will be a B day. Be safe!!!
— MCSD in the FL Keys (@keysschools) November 7, 2020
Miami-Dade County and Broward County Public Schools did not release their decisions on Saturday.
Both are waiting until Sunday.
South Florida is now under hurricane watch. @MDCPS will be making an announcement in reference to #Eta and the status of schools by noon on Sunday. Stay connected for important updates. pic.twitter.com/LXvf7aMtJl
— Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) November 7, 2020
Miami-Dade’s decision expected to come by noon.
A tweet by Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie did not provide a specific time.
We are closely monitoring #TropicalDepressionEta as it is projected to reach South Florida by Monday. We will provide communications by tomorrow on it's possible impact on @browardschools operations. pic.twitter.com/gycJYto0Wo
— Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) November 7, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.