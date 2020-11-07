MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There will be no school in Monroe County on Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta.

Based on the 4:30 PM Advisory of the National Weather Service and consultation with Monroe County Emergency Management, the Monroe County School District decided to cancel school Monday for all staff and students on Monday, Nov. 9th.

In addition, there will be no virtual instruction on that day.

Schools in Monroe County will be closed Monday, including virtual school, due to the approaching tropical storm. Offices will also be closed. On Tuesday, when school resumes, for those on an A/B schedule it will be a B day. Be safe!!! — MCSD in the FL Keys (@keysschools) November 7, 2020

Miami-Dade County and Broward County Public Schools did not release their decisions on Saturday.

Both are waiting until Sunday.

South Florida is now under hurricane watch. @MDCPS will be making an announcement in reference to #Eta and the status of schools by noon on Sunday. Stay connected for important updates. pic.twitter.com/LXvf7aMtJl — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) November 7, 2020

Miami-Dade’s decision expected to come by noon.

A tweet by Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie did not provide a specific time.