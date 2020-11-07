Tracking EtaTrack The Storm Here
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There will be no school in Monroe County on Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta.
Based on the 4:30 PM Advisory of the National Weather Service and consultation with Monroe County Emergency Management, the Monroe County School District decided to cancel school Monday for all staff and students on Monday, Nov. 9th.
In addition, there will be no virtual instruction on that day.

Miami-Dade County and Broward County Public Schools did not release their decisions on Saturday.

Both are waiting until Sunday.

Miami-Dade’s decision expected to come by noon.

A tweet by Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie did not provide a specific time.

 

