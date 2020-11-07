MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President-Elect Joe Biden‘s supporters took to the streets of downtown Miami on Saturday afternoon to celebrate their candidate’s victory in the presidential elections.

CBS4 cameras captured dozens of supporters, dancing, chanting, waving signs, and flags.

Though there was no social distancing, everyone was seen wearing masks in the crowd.

Meanwhile, CBS4’s reporter Brook Shafer was in Little Havana where Biden supporters, standing outside Versailles Restaurant, were met with the sound of car horns and cheers.

She said there were two Trump supporters standing with them, one of whom was heard saying in Spanish, “We’ll see what happens in the courts.”

South Florida demonstrators joined hundreds of thousands around the country in celebrating the election of Democratic candidate Joe Biden to the White House.

Democratic candidate and former US Vice President Biden was declared the president-elect on Saturday morning after days of the counting of ballots in key battleground states.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

President-elect Biden will be addressing the nation at 8 p.m. and you will be able to watch it by clicking here.