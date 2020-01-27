CBSN
Guide To Miami Lingo While In Town For Super Bowl 54In town for the Super Bowl? Miami is so diverse, we've created our own slang. So here's an explanation of some of that Miami lingo you may hear during your visit.
CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 1-27-20 12PMCBS4 News meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez's weather outlook for South Florida.
Super Bowl 54 Official Welcome CeremonySouth Florida mayors officially welcomed Super Bowl 54 visitors during a ceremony held on Monday.
Family Of Elderly Hit-And-Run Victim Seek AnswersThe family of an elderly woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on New Year's eve in Pompano Beach is asking for the driver responsible to come forward.
Latest On Impeachment Of President TrumpDemocrats are ratcheting up the pressure for former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify at the president's trial.
Plane Crashes In Eastern AfghanistanTaliban says a plane crash in eastern Afghanistan was say was a US aircraft.
Kobe Tributes Pour In From Fellow AthletesMemorials are piling up at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and tributes are pouring in from fellow athletes, not just basketball players, but tennis and golf pros.
Investigation Underway Into Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe BryantFederal authorities will be investigating the helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kove Bryant.