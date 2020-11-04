MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony won another term as county sheriff on Tuesday night in a race that had been billed as one of the most contentious races in South Florida.
Sheriff Tony beat his closest opponent, Republican H. Wayne Clark by nearly 30 percentage points.
Sheriff Tony released the following statement following his victory:
“I am honored that voters in our community have chosen me to continue to lead the Broward Sheriff’s Office. While I’m thrilled with the progress we’ve made in the last two years––whether in providing better training for our staff, creating a better culture of accountability and transparency, or making our schools safer––there is still much to be done. Tomorrow, the work continues, and I will never stop working to keep this community safe, and to making BSO the best public safety organization in the nation.”
Charles E. Whatley also ran without party affiliation.
