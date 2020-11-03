Comments
More from CBSMiami.com
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – U.S Congresswoman, Democrat incumbent Frederica Wilson retained her US House seat by defeating her closest opponent, Republican Lavern Spicer on Tuesday night.
Wilson has been a member of the United States House of Representatives since 2011.
The Congresswoman, who is better known for her colorful hats, won 76 percent of the vote on Tuesday night.
More from CBSMiami.com
‘We Love What They Did’: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Supports Pro-Trump Caravan That Swarmed Biden Bus
Fort Lauderdale Police Find Missing Brothers Alando Brown & Tavaris Johnson
Florida Marks Dark Day In Political History When A Black Man Was Lynched After Friend Tried To Vote
You must log in to post a comment.