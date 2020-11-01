MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday, State Rep. Kionne McGhee sounded the alarm about the mail in South Dade.

Posted on his Twitter page, McGhee showed vote-by-mail ballots for this upcoming election stacked in a room at the U.S. Postal Service’s Princeton Distribution Center.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathy Fernandez Rundle has requested an audit at all postal distribution centers. She wants all ballots delivered immediately.

“Deliver every ballot. Count every vote, ” said McGhee.

Just a day after, McGhee, who is running to be a Miami-Dade commissioner, lead a rally to protest the postal service delays.

“We don’t want the politics and we are sick and tired of people telling us that every vote matters, when in fact we know votes are being suppressed,’ said McGhee.

His opponent Elvis Maldonado is also concerned.

“The fact that there is thousands of mail ballots that they are bundled here laying on the floor is a disgrace and a shame. We demand some answers right away,” said Maldonado.

The U.S Postal Service Office of Inspection General Special Agents released the following statement:

“Confirmed the presence of delayed mail and subsequently located approximately 48 pieces of election mail. The U.S. Postal Service immediately arranged for the delivery of the election mail. The investigation is ongoing and is being closely coordinated with U.S. Postal Service to ensure all delayed mail has been properly handled and delivered. In addition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has been briefed on the initial findings.”

The Miami-Dade Elections Department also tweeted that six ballots inbound from voters to Miami-Dade elections were delivered last night. They mentioned they are being processed.

These voters want their vote to count.

“Justice and righteousness must co- exist,” said a voter.

“We need out vote to be counted. It is a must,” said a voter.

Now, if you did mail your ballot, you should check on the elections department website to see if your ballot has been received.

If it was not received, you can go vote in person on Tuesday.