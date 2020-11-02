Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An asteroid is set to scream past Earth just before Election Day.
But don’t worry, the refrigerator-sized space rock isn’t big enough to do any damage.
NASA previously said there’s only a 0.41% chance it will enter our atmosphere.
And even if it did, it would disintegrate because it’s so small.
Asteroid 2018 VP1, as it is called, was discovered in 2018.
